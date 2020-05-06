Tipp Today: Parents fear dangers of online gambling

With more time at home than ever before, many teenagers and young people are on their laptops, phones and devices more than they would have been previously, many with legitimate reasons as they complete assignments or homework.

However, Clonmel Borough Councillor Richie Molloy joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the dangers of online gambling and how parents have approached him to say they are worried about the ads popping up on the social media feeds for their children.

