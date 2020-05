With the easing of Covid 19 restrictions, opticians were among the businesses re-opening this week, but this also came with the need to stock up on personal protective equipment and put new measures in place.

On Tipp Today earlier, Optometrist Margaret Sheppard of Sheppard’s Opticians in Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles joined Michael Brophy to talk about how they will safeguard both staff and customers.

