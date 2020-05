“Even in isolation, you are not alone” – this is the strong message of support from the Men’s Development Network who are urging men who are experiencing domestic abuse to use their services.

Anyone who is in crisis can contact the service on 1800 816588, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Counsellor Roisin Davison joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about how the service works.





Listen back here;