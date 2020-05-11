Tipp Today: Leaving Cert student on the heartbreak of repeating and now no exams

As Leaving Cert students around Tipperary and the rest of the country are coming to terms with the fact that there will be no exams this year, due to Covid 19, one student spoke to Fran on Tipp Today earlier about the struggles this brings.

Jill Shannon was repeating her Leaving Cert this year, having been just ten points away from her first choice last year.

She went ahead and took her second choice, hated the course, dropped out in November and repeated the year, taking up three new subjects.





Jill spoke to Fran about how she hopes to do Business and Law in UCC next year.

