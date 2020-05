While a decision has been made about the Junior Cert, this year’s Leaving Cert exams are still surrounded by a lot of uncertainty.

CBS Thurles student Dylan McLaughlin joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about an eloquent letter he had sent into Tipp FM about what it is like to be a Leaving Cert student with all of the unknowns about the exams.

Listen back here and read his full letter on Tipp FM News;