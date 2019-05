There are eight candidates in the Roscrea-Templemore electoral area and Tipp Today heard the candidates set out their stalls over two debates on Monday morning.

In the first debate, William Bergin, Noel Coonan and Cllr Eddie Moran set out their stalls. Michael Donovan could not attend and sent his apologies.





In the second debate, Jonathan Cullen, Shane Lee, Tommy Murphy and Cllr Michael Smith participated.