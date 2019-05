Tuesday’s Tipp Today heard the candidates from the Nenagh Electoral Area lay out their stall.

In the first debate, Cllr Ger Darcy, Joe Hannigan, Damien Hough, Cllr Hughie McGrath and Damien O’Donoghue participated:





The second debate heard from Conor Delaney, Cllr Seamus Morris, Louise Morgan Walsh, Graham King, Brendan Murphy and Cllr Michael O’Meara.