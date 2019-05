On Tuesday, Tipp Today heard the Carrick-on-Suir candidates set out their stalls.

The eleven candidates for the Carrick-on-Suir electoral areas are: Cllr Kieran Bourke, Michael Cleere, Margaret Croke, Cllr David Dunne, Sarah Dunne, Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Joanne Ivors, Cllr Louise McLoughlin, Pierce O’Loughlin and Cllr Kevin O’Meara.

The candidates were split into two seperate debates, both of which can be heard below: