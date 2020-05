Ireland’s only children’s hospice, LauraLynn, this week launched Children’s Hospice Week with the theme ‘Moments that Matter’ looking at the importance of making the most of short and precious lives.

The charity has also been chosen as the beneficiary of a charity concert to be aired on Tipp FM this Saturday at 6pm.

On Tipp Today earlier, Fran was joined by Niamh Ryan, a mother from Tipperary who has used their services and the CEO of the charity Kerry McLaverty.





Listen back here;