The glorious weather of late brought with it large crowds near Lough Derg and other swimming hot spots.

Killaloe Coastguard Unit had to respond to six callouts over the bank holiday weekend on the South side of the lake, as well as being involved in the successful land search of a missing person in the Nenagh area.

Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy spoke to Deputy Officer in Charge, Damien Madden, about the issue on Tipp Today earlier.





Listen back here;