Keeping active and healthy while in lockdown can be a challenge, particularly for the older community who were cocooning until very recently and may have drastically reduced their movement and exercise.

Clonmel Heartwise have now launched online classes for those over the age of 60.

DJ O’Dwyer of Clonmel Heartwise joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier.





DJ can be reached on 086 2422388.

Listen back here;