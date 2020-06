Investigations are currently underway following the poisoning of search and rescue dog Bonnie in the Knockmealdowns near Clogheen.

The Labrador and collie cross was being trained by a member of Search And Rescue Dogs Association of Ireland (SARDA) and the incident happened last Sunday week in the woods of the foothills of the mountains.

Dog handler with SARDA, Gerry Tobin spoke to Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy about the incident on Tipp Today earlier.





Listen back here;