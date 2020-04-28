Tipp Today: Indoor Ironman challenge for Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Nowadays, charities are having to revisit the way they would have conventionally raised funds and likewise, those who would have completed marathons, fitness challenges or organised events are having to rethink how they can still get the vital funds the charities so badly need.

Clonmel man Ian Purcell joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to speak about his upcoming indoor Ironman challenge.

One of his children was diagnosed with Melanoma last August and now himself and his friend Kevin Ryan are hoping to raise €10,000 or more for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.





Listen back here;