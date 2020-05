IFA President and Tipperary farmer, Tim Cullinan joined MaryAnn Vaughan on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the take over of Rib World and what this would mean for local employment, as well as farmers who would have supplied the company.

He also spoke about the recent trend of Tik Tok videos using farm machinery for pranks, as it is reckless and dangerous and needs to stop.

