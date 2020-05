Back in February before restrictions came into force, Alan O’Dwyer, Michael Peters and John O’Heney joined Fran in studio to chat about their Hike for Hospice fundraiser.

It was due to take place earlier this month, but now new plans are in place for the fundraiser.

Alan O’Dwyer joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the fundraiser and how dependent the hospice is on the funds raised.





