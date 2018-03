Young Fine Gael is hosting its annual conference in Tipperary this weekend.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney will be among those in attendance at the event in Ballykisteen

Marion O’Donnell is President of Young Fine Gael and a Tipperary woman to boot – She hails from Cahir and joined Fran on Tipp Today to chat about the conference