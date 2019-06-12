Tipp Today Highlights – Vicky Phelan Reacts To Latest Scally Report

A fresh review of the Cervical Check controversy has found there were 10 further labs involved in screening, which the HSE and the cancer screening programme had no knowledge of.

A second report by Dr Gabriel Scally shows further outsourcing of slides and 16 facilities used, rather than 6 which were originally identified.

Vicky Phelan came to prominence in Irish public life after she exposed the Cervical Check scandal which involved the mishandling of her cervical screening results and she joined Fran on Wednesday.