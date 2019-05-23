Tipp Today Highlights – Uproar Rock Chorus

Uproar is a choir with a difference!

The South Tipperary based musical mixed group was founded in 2017 and brings a massive choral sound to the world of Rock Music.

Since their inception the choir have performed at numerous events and festivals both here in The Premier and further afield and in fact they are heading to the Budapest Choral Festival in June as well as performing at Ireland’s first 80’s festival Forever Young in Kildare in July





However this Sunday they are performing live and unplugged above the arches at The Main Guard in Clonmel – and ahead of that Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters caught up with them during recent rehearsals: