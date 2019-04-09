Tipp Today Highlights – Tributes Paid To Clonmel Tidy Town Stalwart Martin Behan

The Chairperson of the Clonmel Tidy Towns has passed away.

Martin Behan was a long-term volunteer with the organisation which was very successful in Tidy Towns competitions.

He most recently led the Committee to their eleventh consecutive gold medal in 2018 and also to a National Pollenator award.





His death comes just months after the passing of fellow Clonmel Tidy Towns stalwart Frank O’Donoghue.

His friend and Tidy Towns colleagues Martin Fahey and Geraldine McGrath joined Fran on Tuesday to pay tribute.