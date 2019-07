Groups representing the Travelling Community have appeared before the Seanad for the first time since they were recognised as an ethnic minority.

Several things were discussed including a designated place for travellers in the Dail and Seanad, as well as caring for travellers mental health.

It’s intended that yesterday’s meeting will help shape a report to create a fairer Ireland for travellers.





Kathleen Sherlock of Minciers Widens joined Fran on Wednesday: