Transgender Equality Network Ireland says people have been left with more questions than answers after this week’s Prime Time special.

The programme on transgender issues has come in for criticism with controversy over the appearance of Father Ted writer Graham Linehan over his opinions on the topic.

TENI says many opinions were accepted as fact and that some of the contributors who gave 90 minute interviews were heavily edited.





The CEO of TENI, Stephen O’Hare spoke to Fran on Thursday.