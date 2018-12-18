Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp’s Young Carers Recognised

Some of Tipperary’s young carers were honoured at a ceremony in the town hall in Clonmel.

The event, held on Friday highlighted the efforts of Max Philips from Clonmel, Micheala Meehan from Ballylooby and Fethard’s Lucy Brett in being nominated for the Young Carer of the Year awards.

It’s estimated that 28,000 carers are aged under the age of 18, with NUIG analysis pitting that number even higher – so the recognition of Max, Micheala and Lucy’s work is, in itself a great achievement.





Mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy is also the area manager for Family Carers Ireland and joins Fran in studio on Tuesday, alongside Max and Micheala.