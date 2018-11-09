Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp’s WWI Involvement

The centenary of the end of World War One is coming up this Sunday.

November 11th 1918 saw the Great War come to an end after four years of fighting with next to nothing achieved by either side as trenches became the symbol of the war.

Nearly thirty thousand Irish men lost their lives fighting for the British army in the war – and many of those who survived returned to an Ireland whose attitude to Britain had been radicalised following the 1916 Easter Rising.





1,500 of the Irish dead hailed from the Premier county, and Tipperary based historian Thomas Burnell joined Trudy in studio to talk about the county’s involvement in the conflict.