Tipp Today Highlights – Tipperary Warriors

Tipperary Warriors is a multi sports club for children with disabilities and their siblings.

It’s the first of its kind in the Premier and allows young people the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of sporting activities from basketball, football, rounders and the list goes on

Its run by parents and volunteers and the club meets every Saturday in the Presentation College Sports Complex in Thurles where Tipp Today’s Trudy Waters caught up with them





Tipperary Warriors would like to acknowledge all the help and support they have received from numerous groups and individual, in particular The Irish Wheelchair Association, Tipperary Centre for Independent Living which provided them with 10 sports wheelchairs, Tipperary Sports Partnership and Martin Hehir at the Presentation Sports Complex