The Tipperary Senior and Intermediate teams are both in action this Saturday.

The Senior panel meet Limerick in Thurles in the Quarter Final of the Championship, while the Intermediate side hope to continue their unbeaten streak with a with over Derry.

Ahead of those two games, Tipperary Camogie organised an open night with the two teams to train alongisde younger panels and meet and greet supporters in their home grounds in the Ragg.





Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney was there and joined Fran on Thursday: