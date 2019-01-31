Tipp Today Highlights – Tipperary Asylum Seekers

Every year thousands of people flee their home countries due to war or conflict, abject poverty and starvation with dreams of a better life .

They endure perilous journeys and many end up in Direct Provision – which were set up as a temporary measure for asylum seekers here in 1999 but nearly 2 decades later there are still thousand of people living in these centres across Ireland.

One such centre is based in Carrick on Suir which reopened over a year ago due to the rising numbers seeking asylum across Europe .. There are over 150 men women and children at the South Tipperary site.





This week voluntary group the Feminist Collective delivered a large consignment of donated goods to the centre and Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters went along to speak with those living behind its high walls..