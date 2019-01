The jury in the Carrickmines fire inquest has returned verdicts of misadventure in relation to the deaths of ten people.

Five adults and five children from two traveler families died when a fire broke out in a mobile home at the south Dublin halting site in 2015.

It has renewed calls for tighter safety regulations on temporary traveler accommodation – and Mags Casey of the Tipperary Rural Traveler Project spoke to Fran on Wednesday.