The heart health of some 15 year-olds is comparable to that of 55-to-60 year-olds.

The finding is part of Irish Life Health’s annual fitness challenge where secondary school students’ fitness levels are monitored.

The study also shows that pupils are becoming more inactive in the lead up to the Leaving Cert.





Muriel Cuddy is a Nutrition and Life Coach with Health and Fitness Ireland who are based in Clonmel, and joined Fran on Monday’s show.