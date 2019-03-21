Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp Shows Solidarity With Its Muslim Community

A book of condolences was opened this week at Tipperary County Council in Clonmel for the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy opened the book at an event which was also attended by members of the Islam religion, Catholic priest Fr Michael Toomey and National President of the Saint Vincent de Paul, Kieran Stafford.

It was part of global efforts to show solidarity with Muslims.





Dr Rachel Woodlock, who is herself a Muslim and co-edited a book on the International Perspectives on Islamophobia, Alia Sheikh and Clonmel’s Fr Michael Toomey joined Fran on Thursday: