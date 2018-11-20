Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp Men Struggling With Mental Health

International Men’s Day was marked yesterday.

As part of their coverage, The Irish Times invited male readers to send in their own experiences of being a man in Ireland in 2018.

Their experiences were vast and sometimes surprising. Thrown in among the usual simple complaints of “men have to pay for everything” or “not being sporty is a curse” were more serious complaints.





For example, one man spoke about his stress and overthinking about how he could accidentally come across as intimidating to women.

However, the overriding theme was that the men of Ireland are really struggling with their mental health.

They’re finding it difficult to put up with the pressures society cast on them – to be the supporter of the family. Some explained that they feel they will appear weak if they speak about their feelings and mental health issues. Others said they’re expected to be the “strong, silent type”.

Well, that is something that didn’t surprise Joe Leahy. Joe is the man behind C-SAW and the Tipperary Cycle Against Suicide and he joined Fran in studio on Tuesday.