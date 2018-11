This Wednesday, November 21st is World COPD Day.

COPD – Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – is estimated to affect almost half a million people across Ireland, with around 450 hospital entries in this County each year.

Nenagh man Danny Foley had a major heart attack 19 years ago and then discovered he has COPD.





He’s since gone on to help set up the Tipperary COPD Support Group which offers a range of activities for those suffering, and he joined Fran on Monday’s show.