Tipp Today Highlights – The Tipp Man Behind Waterford Whispers News

‘Fake News’ is a term that’s come in to our collective consciousness as a result of Donald Trump’s liking for saying it.

Well, one man has made fake news a particularly effective business model.

Coming to International attention with his story that North Korea had landed the first man on the Sun, to breaking hot stories such as ‘Jesus Not Coming Back By The Looks Of It, Confirms Vatican’ and the guide to being a serial planning objector, Colm Williamson has made Waterford Whispers News a hit.





The satirical news site has just released it’s latest book and will be touring a live show next year and he spoke to Fran on Tuesday: