Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp FM Listener Praises Tipperary Nurses

24 hours of industrial action by 37,000 INMO members finished up on Thursday morning.

It was the first of six planned strikes – with two promised for next week as nurses and midwives in a dispute over wage increases and staffing shortages.

People are being warned to expect some delays as the service returns to normal over the next few days – which will surely put even more strain on a stretched health service.





Cashel’ Shane O’Dwyer was shocked by the conditions he experienced in South Tipperary General Hospital when he visited on Monday – but says it’s important we remember the nurses aren’t to blame.