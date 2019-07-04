Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp Family Seeking Change To How Maritime Investigations Are Conducted

On May 23rd 2010, two Tipperary men drowned while sailing a dinghy off the Waterford coast.

In September 2013, an inquest into the deaths of John O’Brien and his friend Patrick Esmonde returned an open verdict.

The families of the two men have been seeking to meet government officials to air their misgivings about the standard of the investigation by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board, which published a report on the drownings in February 2012.





Yesterday afternoon, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath introduced a bill before the Dail seeking to amend the Merchant Shipping Act 2000, which would revise the requirements for the make up of the investigation board.

John’s sister Annemarie and his father, Finbarr joined Fran in studio on Thursday.