Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp Carers Highlight Challenges

More than half of Ireland’s family carers feel isolated.

A study carried out for National Carers’ Week has found that many carers feel unable to leave their own homes and most rely on the internet for support and social connection.

Of 300 family carers questioned, 59 percent said they felt lonely and almost a quarter said they could ‘never’ get away from home for social events.





Cllr Richie Molloy, a Carers Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland and PJ Slater, a familial carer from Carrick-on-Suir joined Fran on Tuesday.