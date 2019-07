Tipperary are only one step away from the All Ireland hurling title, after a spirited win over Wexford in yesterday’s Semi-Final.

Liam Sheedy’s men rallied from a half-time deficit and a number of disallowed goals to emerge victorious and line up a final showdown with Brian Cody’s Kilkenny.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson joined Fran in studio on Monday.