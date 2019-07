The Housing Assistance Payment is not currently fit for purpose and needs to be reformed, according to two charities.

A joint-survey by St Vincent De Paul and Threshold found 1 in 5 of those receiving HAP payments are spending 30 percent of their income on rent.

Limits on HAP payments have stayed the same since 2016, despite a steady increase in rent prices across the country.





The President of Saint Vincent de Paul, Clonmel’s Kieran Stafford joined Fran in studio on Wednesday.