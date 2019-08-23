Tipp Today Highlights – A Snapshot of Tipperary History

This Saturday the second in a 3 part series of documents looking at Tipperary from 1916 up to 1923 will be published.

They are a fascinating snapshot looking at events and key figures during this period all documented through diaries, witness statements, letters and newspaper articles of the time.

This second part focus on Tipperary from 1917 to 1921 and will be launched by Clr Seamus Hanafin in The Source in Thurles this Saturday August 24th.





It was edited by Denis G. Marnane and Mary Guinan Darmody who joined Trudy on Tipp Today on Friday to talk about it