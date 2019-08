Politicans across the MidWest are being called on to set political differences aside and push for changes to stave off cuts to services at the out-of-hours GP service.

The Chairman of Shannodoc says that they’re currently experiencing an unprecented shortage of locum GPs due to the impact of new permit rules which are said to have cut off the supply of stand in doctors – particularly in rural areas.

Shannondoc Chairman Dr Pat Morrissey joined Trudy on Thursday.