Tipp Today Highlights – Saoirse Flannery

At the end of last week, Tipp FM Billboards began to appear around the County featuring members of the Tipperary Senior Camogie Team and a little nine year old girl called Saorise Flannery from Roscrea.

The picture was shot in Semple Stadium by local photographer Denis Vahey and features Saoirse front and centre holding the hand of Tipperary Captain Orla O’Dwyer surrounded by players Cait Devane, Karen Kennedy, Laura Loughnane and Julie Ann Bourke.

The message on the billboard “Set your goals high and don’t stop till you get there” #believe. Is for everyone. It’s about empowerment and carries a message for everyone who sees it, believe in your goals whatever they may be.





Tipp FM ran a whats-app competition for young girls between the ages of 8 and 12 who love playing camogie to send us in a video, and young Saorise Flannery was our winner and our billboard star. She Fran on Tipp Today from our Nenagh Broadcast Centre with her proud mother Pamela to talk about the reaction to the video which is on the Tipp FM facebook page and of course the billboards.