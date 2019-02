Sandra Connolly is getting ready to travel to Mexico for experimental treatment in the hopes of halting her multiple sclerosis.

Sandra, who’s from Clonmel, was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 and hopes the treatment – which is not available in Ireland – may stop the spread of the MS.

Sandra joined Fran on Monday’s show.





If you would like to help with the fundraising efforts, you can visit Sanie’s Trust’s GoFundMe page, here.