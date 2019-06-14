Tipp Today Highlights – Has The Role Of ‘Father’ Changed

This Sunday is Father’s Day.

You’ll probably be seeing the stereotypical bits on offer in the shops – the socks on sale, the ‘No. 1 Dad’ mug, or a pair of pyjamas for the ‘man of the house’.

But, in this day and age, is the man of the house still a position to be claimed, or a figment of times past before the PC awakening?





Look to Diageo’s announcement of six months parental leave for new Dads as an example of the changing role of the man in a family.

SO, how to define a Dad in 2019? Have things changed dramatically or are we all just getting a bit ahead of ourselves?

Laura Erskine of MummyPages.ie joined Fran to discuss.