Roisin O’Connor is a 6th year student in Presentation Thurles who won two awards at the BT Young Scientist in January.

Since then, she went on to be part of the winning team at a follow-on event entitled BT Bootcamp.

Roisin O’Connor’s BT project was on the current RSE – that’s relationships and sexual education – course adequately prepares young people for changing health and social issues in Ireland.





She spoke to Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney: