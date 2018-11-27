Tipp Today Highlights – Road Safety Matters

This morning’s Tipp Today was an outside broadcast from the Clonmel Park Hotel where Tipperary County Council and the emergency services were holding a Road Safety Matters exhibition.

Secondary school students heard from An Garda Siochana, Tipperary Fire Brigade and National Ambulance Service, as well as the Coroner Service.

It was organised and funded by Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Fire Service. Cllr Matty Ryan and Tipperary Assistant Fire Chief Carol Kennedy spoke to Fran:





As well as the Fire Brigade, the Ambulance Service and An Garda Siochana are those responsible for securing a crash site and trying to get those injured to hospital as quickly as possible.

Garda Claire Murphy and Paramedic Ronan Corcoran joined Fran on the show:

One of the most important parts of today’s Road Safety Matters exhibition was a speech by Christina Donnelly.

Christina lost her son Brendan nine years ago when a drunk driver hit his car as he traveled with friends to Cork airport. He was only 24 years old.

Christina has since gone on to lobby for changes to drink driving laws.

She was one of the speakers for the event today and joined Fran:

Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters experienced some crash simulations aimed at educating students about the need for care when driving:

Superintendent William Leahy was there and also spoke to Fran: