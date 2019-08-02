Tipp Today Highlights – Should They Remove Compulsory Aspect Of Leaving Cert Irish

A review of Leaving Cert education highlights mixed views on keeping Irish a compulsory subject.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment examined the current structure and feedback from teachers, parents and 2,500 students.

It found many students think Irish should become an optional subject for the Leaving Cert.

So is there an apathy about our own national language, and is the way Irish is thought to blame for the low level of interest?





Ben’s been speaking to primary school teacher, gaeilgeoir and Tipp FM presenter, Trystan Russell: