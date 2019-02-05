Tipp Today Highlights – Rebecca Neil Fundraiser

Clonmel woman Rebecca Neil died tragically in an accident in London on Christmas Eve.

She was working in a hospital in the UK but sadly passed away as she prepared to fly home for the Christmas period.

Rebecca was an organ donor and went on to save four lives through her donation.





Now Rebecca’s friends and family are hoping she can help save a fifth – they’re organising a fundraising event for four-year-old Holly Carroll who was born with a rare heart condition.

Rebecca’s uncle Patric Neill joined Fran in studio along with Deirdre Dempsey who’s helping choreograph some of the dancing from the fundraiser later this month while Holly’s mum Jessica was on the phone from Crumlin Children’s Hospital