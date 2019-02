Sinn Fein Councillors staged a walk-out during yesterday’s gathering of the Tipperary County Council.

Councillors had been debating the recent decision to change the electoral boundaries of the county, when Fine Gael Cllr Michael Fitzgerald and Sinn Fein’s David Dunne clashed in a series of heated exchanges.

On Tuesday’s Tipp Town, Fran discussed the issue with Sinn Fein Cllrs David Dunne and Catherine Carey, and Fine Gael Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan.