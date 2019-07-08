Tipp Today Highlights – Reaction To Brian Cowen Illness Criticised

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen took ill on Friday and is in intensive care in hospital.

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin has led well wishes to the former Offaly TD – however, as you might have seen, a lot of online commentators did quite the opposite.

Indeed, many took to social media to express their delight at hearing the news that Cowen was ill.





The comments have drawn disapproval from all quarters of political life as his former colleagues plead for respect for both Cowen and his family at this difficult time.

Fianna Fail organiser for Tipperary and member of the National Executive Frank Begley joined Fran on Monday morning to discuss the reaction.