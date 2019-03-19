Tipp Today Highlights – Ray of Sunshine Foundation

On Tipp Today on Tuesday Fran was joined in studio by Tipperary Senior Inter county Hurler Niall O’Meara as well as former Toomevara hurler and member of the Senior Hurling backroom team Barry Dunne to talk about their recent trip to Kenya..

They travelled there as part of the Ray of Sunshine Foundation which brings volunteers from all over Ireland to Mombasa to raise awareness and help with building projects such as schools and rescue centres for at risk children.

Niall and Barry were joined in the Tipp FM studios with Olive Halpin from the foundation