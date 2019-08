A fifth of 16 to 21 year olds spend 6 hours or more on their smartphone every day.

While just 3 per cent spent an hour or less, according to research by Young Social Innovators.

A third of young people surveyed admitted that posts of unrealistic beauty make their lives more difficult.





Dr Maeve Martin is a psychologist based in Clonmel and joined Fran on Thursday to talk about the effects of these apps and digital devices: